NieR Replicant Remake on PS4, a promotion that breaks everything – Old Sport Republic

News bon plan French days: NieR Replicant Remake on PS4, an action that breaks everything

NieR Replicant, which has just been released, has been the victim of its success. But in these days of the French days we finally find the game at a competitive price! Good business considering the unique gaming experience the title offers.

French Days: Return of the PS4 version by NieR Replicant version 1.22474487139 …

NieR Replicant Remake is currently on sale and already has a nice discount! Sometimes the game is the victim of a shortage and again offers the best price at Cdiscount, which offers it for less than € 47. Much for this game that re-explores the world of Yoko Taro, full of references, secrets, both dark and luscious with loneliness. And if you loved NieR Automata, you will love this prequel remake. Find NieR Replicant Remake for € 46.90 at Cdiscount

Learn more about NieR Replicant 1.22

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 … is an improved version of the action role-playing game NieR, which was released in 2010. The game shows a young man looking for a cure for his sick little sister. This version developed by Toylogic offers, among other things, full dubbing, newly recorded music and new compositions by Keiichi Okabe. The review of Pseudo17 / 20NieR Replicant Version 1.22 remains a unique experience and it is pleasant to find familiar faces under the umbrella of a successful graphic facelift. This "superior version" does not have to envy its predecessor, is artistically enchanting and free of technical problems. NieR Replicant Version 1.22 is an excellent action RPG that contains the keys to surprise and delight early fans and newbies alike. To know more about the title, check out the full French Days review: Don't miss any offer of the event