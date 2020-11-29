Nigeria Boko Haram: brutality of Boko Haram in Nigeria, 43 workers hostage and strangled – Boko Haram in Nigeria kills 43 farm workers by slitting their throats

Abuja

Boko Haram fighters in Nigeria brutally murdered 43 farm workers and injured 6. The incident took place in Maiduguri, Nigeria on Saturday. Anti-jihadist sources have given information about this. They said that in a very brutal attack, these workers were first tied up and then their throats were cut.

‘The whole country is hurt’

According to sources, this incident is from Coshobe. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack. He said the whole country was hurt by the killings. Militia leader Babakura Kolo, who aided the survivors in the horrific attack, said: “We found 43 bodies, all were cut and 6 others injured.”

Attacked several times

According to him, this work is undoubtedly that of Boko Haram which is active in this area and has attacked on several occasions. These victims were workers from Sokoto State. They went northeast in search of work. According to Ibrahim Liman, another militia, 60 farmers were hired to work in the paddy field. 43 of them were cut and 6 injured.

2 million displaced since 2009

At the same time, 8 are still missing and they are suspected of having been kidnapped by the jihadists. All the bodies were taken to the village of Jabarmari where they will be kept before the burial on Sunday. Since 2009, around 36,000 people have died in the jihadist controversy and more than 20 lakh have been displaced.