Nigeria suspends Twitter indefinitely after ousting President Chinchin – Whidbey Daily News

New Delhi. Micro-blogging website Twitter is the most leading social media platform. For the past few days, the popular micro-blogging platform Twitter has been embroiled in controversy. In India, this platform is accused of adopting double standards. Twitter is taking action on the accounts of major leaders around the world. At the same time, in some lands swords are hung over them. A similar case has come to light from Nigeria. The Nigerian government has imposed an indefinite ban on Twitter.

Nigeria has taken action on microblogging Twitter after a tweet was recently deleted by President Muhammadu Buhari. The federal government has indefinitely suspended the activity of microblogging and social networking service Twitter in Nigeria, the Nigerian Ministry of Information and Culture said in a statement.

The President tweeted this

The microblogging site was heavily criticized by Nigerians after the president’s tweet was deleted. In a deleted tweet, President Buhari spoke of the country’s 30-month civil war in 1967-1970. He wrote, ‘Today all those abusers are not aware of Nigeria’s civil war. Maybe they don’t even know how many people were killed and how much was damaged at that time. We were in the field for about 30 months. This time too the answer will be in their own language.

In charge of running the agenda

According to a report, Information Minister La Mohamed accused Twitter of running the agenda. The Information Minister expressed surprise that Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is highly questionable. Has violent tweets sent by Nanmadi Kanu been demoted by Twitter? Kanu is the local community leader of Biafra (IPOB). Earlier, the Nigerian government cast doubt on Twitter’s mission in the country, accusing the US tech giant of adopting double standards in the West African country and supporting separatists.

