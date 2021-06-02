Nightlife until 2:00 a.m. and back to mass events, the Health proposal at CCAA

Updated: Wednesday 02 June 2021 11:11

Published: 06/02/2021 11:10 AM

laSexta had access to the updated project of the coordinated response actions for the control of the transmission of COVID-19 prepared by the health technicians and it has already been sent to the different autonomous communities.

This document, which is not definitive, and which brings together basic criteria for restrictions according to the level of risk in each territory, updates some of the recommendations already established since last October in Spain.

Nocturnal leisure

The most important novelty concerns discos and nightlife venues: so far the recommendation has been that they remain closed at any level of risk and this update proposes that they can be opened in territories that are on alert levels 1 and 2 with rules such as closing at 2:00 a.m. and ban on dancing on the ground:

Alert level 1:

It cannot exceed a maximum capacity of 50% inside the premises. The outdoor terraces of these establishments can occupy all the authorized tables, always ensuring the distance between the chairs of the different tables of 1.5 meters. The consumption of food and drinks, both inside and outside, will be seated on tables, ensuring that the correct safety distance of at least 1.5 meters is maintained between the chairs of the various tables. The tables will have a limit of 6 people inside and 10 outside. The closing time of these establishments will be at most 2:00 a.m.

Alert level 2:

Level 1 rules will be followed except capacity, which should be one-third.

Mass events

Another novelty is the holding of mass events both outdoors and indoors. They will be authorized for both alert level 1 and level 2 and must comply with these recommendations:

Alert level 1:

Autonomous sectors of a maximum of 1,000 people will be established with an access point for each Maximum capacity of 50% with a maximum of 5,000 people in standing outdoor spaces Maximum capacity of 75% with a maximum of 5,000 people in outdoor seating areas. Maximum capacity of 75% with a maximum of 2,500 people seated in confined spaces Permanent ventilation, wearing of a mask, safety distance and registration of participants.

Alert level 2:

Autonomous sectors of a maximum of 500 people will be set up with access for each Maximum capacity of 30% with a maximum of 2,500 people in standing outdoor spaces Maximum capacity of 50% with a maximum of 2,000 people in seated outdoor spaces. Maximum capacity of 50% with a maximum of 1000 people seated in confined spaces Permanent ventilation, wearing of a mask, safety distance and registration of participants.

New rules for the new normal

The update of the document sets new standards for the new normal, such as opening nightlife following the recommendations contained in level 1, 50% capacity inside the hospitality industry, which can be increased by 10% if control measures are applied, air quality, occupancy of all authorized tables on terraces, bar service and within the limit of 6 people per table indoors and 10 outdoors.

How is the alert level measured?

In order to assess these alert levels, indicators related to the epidemiological situation, treatment capacity, public health capacity and the characteristics and vulnerability of the population at risk are taken into account. Thus, the risk indicators will be divided into two blocks and five levels of severity:

Block 1 will include the cumulative incidence in 14 days, the cumulative incidence in 7 days, the cumulative incidence of people over 65 in 14 days, the overall positivity of PDIAs per week and the percentage of cases with traceability. Block 2 will include the occupation of hospital beds for COVID-19 and the occupation of intensive care beds for coronavirus cases.

In the table that accompanies these lines, you can see the values ​​that each indicator should have to consider the alert situation as extreme, high, medium, low or new normal.