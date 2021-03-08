Nine out of ten women in Spain have felt discriminated against because of their gender in matters of employment

On the occasion of the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Appinio, the global market research platform, with the support of the AMMDE association, carried out a survey in several European countries (Germany, France , United Kingdom and Spain) to know the perception of equality, women and men, and to give visibility to this problem which continues to affect the whole of society.

According to this survey, 93% of Spanish women consider that they have felt discriminated against in favor of men, that is to say disadvantaged by the simple fact of being a woman. This figure is far from the perception that exists on their part, since 70% of men say they feel privileged compared to women. Only 7% of women say they never feel discriminated against because of their gender.

In Spain, 32% of women admit to having felt discriminated against several times, with the particularity that 50% of these women are under 24 years old, a figure which drops to 42% in Germany, 39% in France and 37% in Spain . United Kingdom.

In this sense, the study determines that the areas in which women perceived greater disadvantage or inequality, or in which they had to face prejudices because of their gender are in the distribution of domestic tasks (54% ), followed by aspects related to the level of salary or income (53%) and childcare (39%). The other European countries also coincide to highlight these three areas, with the salary aspect in first place.

These data show that gender inequality is not something residual that only affects our country, but a global problem. In Spain, 61% of the population consider that there is still a lot to do to achieve equal rights for women. In France, this percentage rises to 76%.

“The data obtained in the four countries is a clear example of the problems that exist with regard to equality between women and men in Europe. Even in countries like Germany, where the concept of equality is theoretically more present in institutions and at the social level, it is striking that four in ten women continue to perceive inequality. This indicates that there is work to be done nationally in each country, but that we also need to look at the data from a European perspective, ”says Livia Mirn, Country Manager for Appinio in Spain.

In search of equality at work

It is in the workplace that these gender inequalities are accentuated. The late integration of women into the labor market has led to barriers still being erected to date that make it difficult to achieve gender equality. It is a task for the whole of society, in which companies must participate, to promote and facilitate the same opportunities for men and women.

“We need to shine a light on the guidelines so that they can be identified and sought out for access to senior management positions and boards. There is no promotion without active research and visibility, ”says Irene Navarro, president of the AMMDE association.

By analyzing the role of the company in this regard, 70% of the people questioned consider that the companies do not do enough in terms of the promotion of women. Our country tops the rankings, followed by France (68%), Germany (61%) and the United Kingdom (54%). This perception is very different depending on the sex: while 81% of them believe that more work should be done on it, the figure drops to 59% in their case. Across all four countries, men are more likely to believe that companies are already doing enough to promote women, with the UK (40%) being the country with the highest percentage, compared to 31% in Spain.

Work-family balance: the most popular

The health crisis derived from COVID-19 has highlighted the need for reconciliation between work and family. 44% of respondents in Spain say they would have liked to have had more support from their employer when they combine work and personal life. And it is that, in this context of pandemic, 51% of Spaniards affirm that they felt disadvantaged because they are father or mother. This percentage rises to 78% for German citizens.

To face it, in our country, men and women agree: 64% consider that one of the most important measures to improve harmony between family and work is to have a flexible working schedule. This is something that also considers more than 50% of the female population of the four countries studied.

