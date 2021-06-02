Nintendo opens official museum in Japan – Old Sport Republic

News culture Nintendo will open an official museum in Japan Posted on 02/06/2021 at 09:04 AM In a press release published on its website, Nintendo announced that it is using one of its old complexes to open a museum there. It will be dedicated to the various products that the company has brought out since its inception. After the Super Nintendo World lands in Osaka, Nintendo will open a new building. The museum, initially called “Nintendo Gallery”, will be housed in the “Uji Ogura Plant”, which was closed in 2016. Among other things, it presents the various products that Big N has developed in the course of its history: Nintendo is planning to build a gallery in order to share its philosophy, but also the history of its products, with the public. For this purpose, the Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant is being renovated. This initiative took into account the works in the vicinity of the Ogura train station in the city of Uji. In the Nintendo press release we learn that the Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant was built in 1969 under the name “Uji Plant”. The name was changed to “Uji Ogura Plant” in 1988 after the construction and renovation of the current Uji plant (in Uji, Kyoto). Originally the Uji Ogura plant was dedicated to making Hanafuda cards and playing cards, but it also played a role as a customer service repair factory. This museum is expected to open for Nintendo during “Fiscal Year 2023”, which ends March 2024 in Japan. Source: Nintendo drawing to illustrate the museum by Charlanmhg, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter