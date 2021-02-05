Nirav Modi: Fugitive Nirav Modi’s pre-trial detention extended in Britain on February 25, extradition verdict to be rendered on the same day

London

Desired diamond trader Nirav Modi appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday via a video link from a London prison. The court extended his pre-trial detention until February 25, when a decision in his extradition case will be handed down. District Judge Angas Hamilton informed Nirav that it was more likely that he would have to appear again via a video link on the day of the verdict.

In fact, the court will then pass judgment on whether 49-year-old Hira Korobari will respond in Indian courts in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. On behalf of Indian authorities, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), in its plea, insisted on framing a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Nirav. Nirav has been in prison since his arrest on March 19, 2019.

Punjab National Bank is the mastermind of the scam

It should be mentioned that Modi committed an almost two billion dollar fraud with the Punjab National Bank (PNB). Various investigative agencies in India have registered charges against him. Modi’s assistant, Mehul Choksi, is also wanted in India in this case. India requests the extradition of the wanted accused through the British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Was arrested in London in March 2019

Nirav Modi is currently being held at Wandsworth Prison in south London after being arrested in March last year. It is linked to Westminster Magistrate Court proceedings via a video link to the prison. Also in the UK, due to the Corona virus infection, legal proceedings are proceeding through Videolink itself.