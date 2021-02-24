Nirav Modi Latest news: PNB scam case British judge will rule on Nirav Modi extradition case on Thursday: British court will deliver verdict tomorrow on Nirav Modi’s extradition to India

Strong points:

The British court will rule Thursday on the extradition of Nirav Modi to India, the decision will not be easy on the repatriation of Nirav Modi, at the moment there is a choice of the High Court, in the case of fraud of about two billion dollars from the National Bank of Punjab, Nirav ModiLandan is wanted

The UK court will deliver its verdict on Thursday on the extradition of wanted diamond dealer Nirav Modi to India in connection with the nearly $ 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud. Nirav Modi is wanted in an almost $ 2 billion fraud case. At London Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Samuel Goozy will deliver a verdict on Nirav’s extradition to prison.

Nirav Modi will be decided by court on Thursday

There are reports that Nirav Modi is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court via a video link from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London. After that Judge Samuel Gooji will say in his judgment whether it is possible for Nirav Modi to appear in Indian courts. The district court’s decision will then be sent to UK Home Secretary Preeti Patel for signature.

Even after the decision, it will take time for Nirav to come to India

However, even after this ruling, Indian investigative agencies and Nirav Modi will have the option of appealing to the High Court. As a result, it is believed that the hearing in this case may be extended. Nirav Modi was arrested on March 19, 2019 on an extradition warrant, and has been implicated via a video link from Wandsworth Prison during several hearings related to the extradition case.

Court did not grant bail to Nirav Modi

Numerous attempts to release Nirav Modi on bail have been rejected by the lower court and the High Court because he is at risk of absconding. He will face criminal prosecution in connection with cases registered by the CBI and the Directorate of Enforcement in India. Apart from this, other cases are also registered against him in India.

Nirav Modi holds $ 180 million

According to Forbes, Nirav Modi’s total wealth in 2017 was $ 180 million (around Rs 11,700 crore). Nirav Modi’s company is headquartered in Mumbai. In March 2018, Nirav Modi filed a petition in New York City for bankruptcy protection.