Nirav Modi News: Nirav Modi News: Nirav Modi gets another setback from UK court and rejects plea against extradition to India

The British High Court has dismissed the petition filed by fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi against extradition to India. Nirav Modi, accused of having deceived the Punjab National Bank by Rs 14,000, had filed this petition before the High Court in London. On April 15 of this year, British Planetary Secretary Priti Patel gave her consent for the extradition of Nirav Modi to India.

What was written in the appeal in Nirav?

Earlier on February 25, the UK Westminster District Court judge delivered a verdict in the Nirav Modi extradition case. Nirav Modi had filed an appeal with the High Court of the United Kingdom to challenge this. In Nirav Modi’s petition, he expressed concern about the lack of a proper trial in India and was targeting him for political reasons. The petition also stated that the state of prisons in India is bad and the evidence against it is weak.

Nirav Modi owns $ 180 million

According to Forbes, Nirav Modi’s total wealth in 2017 was $ 180 million (around Rs 11,700 crore). Nirav Modi’s company is headquartered in Mumbai. In March 2018, Nirav Modi filed for bankruptcy protection in New York.

Nirav Modi was arrested on March 19, 2019

Nirav Modi was arrested on March 19, 2019 on an extradition warrant and had attended several hearings in the extradition case via video link from Wandsworth Prison. The court has already rejected many of Nirav’s bail requests.

What is the load on Nirav Modi?

Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of swindling over Rs 11,000 crore in collusion with officials of the Punjab National Bank. This fraud was made by letter of guarantee. He was convicted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in two major bank fraud and money laundering cases in India. His extradition from the UK was requested in August 2018 at the request of the CBI and the ED. Nirav Modi, who fled India after the scam, is currently being held in a London prison.