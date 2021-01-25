Nirmal Purja K2 summit viral video: K2 video: Nepalese mountaineers on world’s second highest peak, made history, watch historic video – Nepal mountaineers take final steps together to K2 summit Watch video powerful viral

Strong points:

Nepalese mountaineers made history by conquering the world’s second highest peak, K2. Nirmal Pooraja, who was among the Nepalese climbers who conquered K2, promised this month that his team will record the ascent of K2 in the winter. On January 16, two teams from Nepal won this record. Meanwhile, Nepalese parties gave a great introduction to Side-by-Side Solidarity, the video of which has now gone viral around the world.

In fact, a team from Nepal had arrived earlier but stopped 10 meters before the summit of K2 and proceeded to the arrival of another team. After that, these two teams conquered this 28,251-foot-high mountain. Nirmal Pooja said that K2 was not the only person on the summit but that all were citizens of Nepal and the Nepalese national anthem echoed and hoisted the Nepalese national flag.

Nirmal tweeted, “No agenda, no single greed only solidarity and the Nepal flag of the Nepalese team which has a common goal.” Nirmal Poorja is a British soldier of Nepalese origin. They shared a video of K2 Peak coming together on Instagram and Twitter, which has now gone viral. Nirmal said Nepalese mountaineers have helped people from other parts of the world achieve success in the Himalayas, but very little has happened for them to celebrate the festival themselves. So far around 6 lakh people have watched this video on Twitter and have retweeted over 4,000 people.