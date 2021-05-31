No natural ancestor of corona virus, native to Wuhan lab, China: Research – result of handling coronavirus from wuhan lab in China no credible study of natural ancestor claims

Strong points:

The corona virus outbreak, which has killed millions of people around the world, did not happen naturally, but was created by Chinese scientists at the Wuhan laboratory in China. Chinese scientists have tried to hide the technical version of the virus so that it appears as if the crown comes naturally from bats. A team of researchers provided this information as part of important research into the origin of the crown.

According to the report by the British newspaper Daily Mail, the researchers in their 22-page research concluded this based on a forensic analysis of experiments conducted at the Wuhan Lab between the years 2002 and 2019. They found that the virus corona 2 from SARS has no natural ancestor. That leaves no doubt that the virus was created while playing in the Wuhan lab.

Corona virus originated from Chinese lab in Wuhan, now I’m sure: Donald Trump

“Very unlikely to come out naturally”

The paper also alleges that the “special fingerprint” in the corona virus samples is the result of laboratory manipulation only. There is very little chance that it will come out naturally. Scientists said: “An epidemic of a natural virus mutates slowly and is more contagious but less pathogenic. The same people were also expecting the outbreak of the corona virus, but that does not appear to be happening.

Scientists have said that the effect of our historical reconstruction is that we undoubtedly assume that this virus was created for a specific purpose. However, he also said those decisions cannot be left to researchers solely because of the broad social implications. In that report, it was said that UK experts Dalgleish and Sorensen wrote that at first glance, the virus is the result of reverse engineering from China. However, this theory of sound has been rejected by other scholars.

Need to trace the origin of the corona pandemic: scientific

Until recently, many experts had rejected the corona virus theory from the Wuhan lab. He claimed that the corona virus naturally comes from animals to humans. However, now a change is observed in this regard. A team of 18 scientists from the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Switzerland wrote an article in the journal Science and argued that the origin of the corona outbreak must be traced. America’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, also said he disagreed that the corona virus is naturally occurring.

Wuhan laboratory suspected of Corona