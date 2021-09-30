'no-time-to-die':-daniel-craig,-the-james-bond-we-will-miss

Without time to die closes one of the best cinematographic cycles of 007, five films that have been used to meet again in the 21st century with a secret agent born in the Cold War. When 15 years ago Daniel Craig took over, few were betting that the British actor would end up taking over the character in such a way. Craig brought him an erotic and emotional intensity that was fixed in Casino Royale, one of the best films of the long franchise and the best of the five interpreted by an actor capable of refounding the character like a tortured and bitter man, a kind of disgruntled gesture, icy for pure prevention.

Casino Royale hid a tragic love movie in the that the woman played by Eva Green (Vesper) was another success that lasts and that in this final chapter continues to take advantage of. In the most carnal sequence of that film, the two remained dressed and without looking at each other, sitting and hugging under the jet of a shower. Bond fell in love with a woman superior to him in beauty, class and intelligence. The famous shot of the actor coming out of the water in a swimsuit wearing a torso and blue eyes matching the turquoise of the sea was the baptism of a new 007 in the that the sexual object was him and only him. A man of rugged beauty, in whose first presentation to the public he did not appear driving a pristine Aston Martin but a dirty bulldozer and who, at another time, when he was mistaken for a valet, would take out arrogantly shine his class consciousness. An angry brute force that walked the world carrying its enormous ego, but who, when push came to shove, had a heart of glass.

All that is in No time to die. In fact, it is the basis of this latest installment in which Léa Seydoux (Madeleine) prolongs the archetype set by Green-Vesper of a woman in love, although threatening to the armor of the undaunted Bond. In an explicit nod to the character’s embryo, the agent is a mature man retired in Jamaica, the Caribbean island where Ian Fleming conceived his novels. The film, directed by Californian Cary Joji Fukunaga, emphasizes Bond’s need to turn the page and leave the past behind, but he does so by appealing to the lightness and humor that was always in his essence and that in recent times had been Cornered to make way for a darker and more convoluted action movie model.

The pulse between past and future marks the passage of this new, fast-paced and well-orchestrated tribute to the character. No Time to Die is a classic action film that circulates at the speed of a highway, and which also opens a series of secondary roads through which to try out a way out of the future: 007 woman? A black Bond? A 007 that gracefully exploits the crisis of masculinity?

Meanwhile, in its twilight, the The last Bond does not renounce the greatness of his throne and, like Tarzan, jumps from branch to branch from Italy to Jamaica, from Jamaica to Cuba, from Cuba to London, and from London to Norway. A generous display of references to its predecessors, from Timothy Dalton’s ’80s Aston Martin V8 Vantage to Sean Connery’s famous’ 60s DB5; And in a big way, with sequences as spectacular as the motorized chase that opens the film or characters as delicious as the one played by Ana de Armas, whose episode in Cuba is one of the best in the film and tastes little. No time to die says goodbye to his hero, so much so that he falls into a somewhat improper end of a saga always open to new opportunities. What is clear is that we will miss Daniel Craig and his way of turning excess testosterone into the most human ingredient in James Bond.