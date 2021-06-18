no vice-president, an ex from Ciudadanos and many names repeated

Madrid

Posted: Friday June 18 2021 3:28 PM

Without losing a moment after having taken the oath, again, president of the Community of Madrid thanks to the votes of Vox, Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced who will be part of her team for these two years of legislature at the Real Casa de Correos, seat of the regional government, just minutes after the end of the plenary session.

Thus, the number of ministries is reduced, from 13 to 9, a symptom of a unicoloured executive, and there are no vice-presidencies. But the names are very familiar: practically all the former councilors repeat it, including Marta Rivera de la Cruz, responsible for Culture in the previous legislature within the quota of citizens.

Here are the new directors of the Community of Madrid:

Presidency, Justice and Interior: Enrique López Education, Universities, Science and Spokesperson: Enrique Ossorio Environment, Housing and Agriculture: Paloma Martín Economy, Finances and Employment: Javier Fernández-Lasquetty Family, Youth and Social Policy: Concepción Dancausa Local administration and digitization: Carlos Izquierdo Health: Enrique Ruiz Escudero Transport and infrastructure: David Pérez Culture, tourism and sports: Marta Rivera de la Cruz

According to sources in Ayuso circles, it is “an austere government, without vice-presidency, without dualities. As executive as possible and which responds not only to our commitments but to all the needs that we will meet along the way in the years to come. years.” .