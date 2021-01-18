Nobel Peace Prize Khalsa Aid 2021: Khalsa Aid nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, ongoing investigation into Khalistan

London

Two Canadian lawmakers nominated Khalsa Aid, a UK-based institution, for the Nobel Peace Prize. MPs Tim Uppal and Parbmeet Singh said Khalsa aid provides humanitarian aid to disaster-affected areas and countries at civil war around the world. Khalsa Aid is accused of having links to Khalistani terrorists in India and the NIA is investigating. It is this institution that provided invaluable assistance to farmers during the protests in Delhi.

Khalsa Aid was founded in 1999 by Ravinder Singh of Indian descent, who studies the situation of refugees from Kosovo. Khalsa Aid claims to have helped humans and people during natural disasters. MP Uppal announced on Twitter Monday that Khalsa Ed had been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Donald Trump is also a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

There is a lot of controversy about Khalsa Aid in India

Khalsa Aid is active in India, Canada and Australia, in addition to the UK. Khalsa Aid said she felt very humble after being nominated for the Nobel Prize. Explain that there is a lot of controversy in India about Khalsa Aid. Khalsa Aid had created the Kisan Mall at the border of Tikri in Delhi, which is intended for farmers exhibiting there.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opened an investigation against Khalsa Aid. Khalsa Aid is accused of having ties to the controversial American organization Sikh for Justice. Sikhs for Justice support Khalistani terrorist activities in India. Many people on Twitter have expressed surprise at the nomination of Khalsa Ed, accused of having ties to the Khalistanis, for the Nobel Prize.