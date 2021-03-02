Nokia Lumia photography leader returns to Microsoft Surface team

Ari Partinen’s story began for us in 2009. At that time he was in charge of the photography field on the Nokia Lumia devices which so amazed the world. Later, when Microsoft acquired the telephony division, Ari joined the change and worked for a short time at Microsoft before heading to Cupertino, but is now back at Surface.

The well-known Nokia photography expert worked, after leaving Microsoft, at Apple for four years. There he was doing what he did best, working on the iPhone’s camera improving its algorithm and architecture. This is when the iPhone XS came into being and was the culmination of its work.

He later returned to Finland to work at AAC Technologies, a company with over two thousand employees, manufacturing the latest technology in the smallest size. A formidable work of miniaturization in his country of origin where he worked for two years.

First day in the Microsoft Surface imaging team. Very exciting times to come! #Microsoft #Surface

– Ari Partinen (@Partinen) March 1, 2021

Now Ari Partinen has announced that Microsoft is back to work in the Surface area. Obviously, he’s going to be working on the Surface device cameras and comes back with six more years of experience behind him.

One of the biggest criticisms the Surface Duo received was its camera, and with Partinen’s return, it looks like the Surface team are determined to make a difference. Not only have they signed Ari, but they are also hiring new engineers for the surface imaging area.

On the other hand, they are also experimenting with the possibility of a mobile sensor. This would allow the camera to be much thinner and to accommodate the ultra-thin profile of the Surface Duo. Obviously, it’s unclear what they’re working on but it looks like the Surface Duo 2 will be a reality and fix one of the first gen’s most criticized issues, its mediocre camera.