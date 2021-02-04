Norauto Espaa renews its management team

In order to promote its digital transformation, Norauto, the automotive maintenance and complete equipment chain, has restructured its management team and created a new Digital department. Under Simn Valn’s overall leadership, changes were made in the Customer Marketing, Product Marketing and Finance departments.

Norauto is a company that promotes the professional development of its employees within the company. For this reason, these new appointments respond to the internal promotion of its human team, with the exception of the manager of the new Digital department which is an external incorporation. “We have a large team of professionals who strengthen Norauto’s leadership in its sector, particularly in e-commerce. We trust them to continue this step towards digitalization, offering the best services and products to our customers and adapting to the new needs of our users ”, says Simn Valn, Managing Director of Norauto Espaa.

An example of this is Alfonso Lorente, who has a long career with the company. He started as head of accounting and was later appointed head of management control. He now takes on new functions as head of the finance department.

Another of the new appointments is that of Toni Navarro. He started at Norauto as purchasing and logistics director and later became product marketing director. Navarro is now responsible for the Customer Marketing and BTOB department of Norauto in Spain, which will be enriched by his vast experience in commerce and his in-depth knowledge of the company and users.

Still within the Marketing department, the appointment of Jos F. Domenech as Director of Commercial Offer stands out. He started his career at Norauto in 2010. Since then, he has been in charge of the Logistics department and, subsequently, he occupies the position of Market Manager. Domenech assumes his new role to advance Norauto’s global acceleration strategy.

The company creates a new Digital department under the leadership of Harold Simonart as Director of Digital E-Commerce. Harold has over 12 years of experience developing digital projects as an e-commerce manager. He previously worked for companies such as Fnac, Darty or ING.

Norauto Espaa thus has a large team within its management committee under the general management of Simn Valn. Frdric Pellier continues as Director of Human Resources, Miguel A. Toledo as Director of Customer Experience and Workshop Excellence, Carlos Serrano as Director of the North region, Jos Luis Iglesias as Director of the Mediterranean Plus region and Javier Ganda as director of the Central -South region.

Norauto has undergone a profound digital transformation over the past year, adapting its services to the new needs generated by the pandemic. All Norauto products and services are available on its website www.norauto.es. The user can buy, contract or make an appointment on the Web, receive his products at home or in any automotive center of the company. Likewise, advice and telephone sales and new services such as home delivery and installation of batteries with “Easy Battery” have been integrated. Now, with these new profiles, the company wants to continue to build on its role in digital transformation and its leadership in the retail sector.

