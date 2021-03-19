North Korea diplomats Malaysia: After North Korea severed ties, Malaysia asked its diplomats to leave the country – after Korea severed ties, Malaysia asked its diplomats to leave the country country

Seoul

Malaysia said on Friday it would order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours. The diplomatic relations of the two countries deteriorated after Malaysia’s decision to extradite the United States to a suspected North Korean criminal. Hours before Malaysia’s announcement, North Korea said it was “completely severing diplomatic relations with Malaysia because it took completely hostile action against North Korea under pressure from the United States. “.

North Korea described the money laundering allegations as a “fabricated and outright conspiracy” by the United States and warned that Washington would “pay a fair price.” This is the latest incident of growing hostility between Washington and Pyongyang. North Korea has increased pressure on the US Biden administration over the nuclear standoff.

The Malaysian ministry said in a statement that the government “will issue an order that all diplomatic staff at the (North Korean) Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and their dependents leave Malaysia within 48 hours from today ‘hui’.