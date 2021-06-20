North Korea has two more months of food supply as tea and coffee prices skyrocket Kim Jong Un under pressure

Strong points:

North Korea appears to be heading for famine amid the Corona virus crisis. North Korea has only two months of food left and dictator Kim Jong Un has warned the situation is worsening. The scarcity of food products in North Korea is such that tea is sold for Rs 5,100 in the country. At the same time, the price of a coffee has reached Rs 7,300. A kilo of bananas is sold for Rs 3,336.

In fact, North Korea is facing a double whammy in the Corona crisis. North Korea has closed its borders with China to avoid the epidemic. For this reason, the supply of essential goods has ceased. At the same time, numerous sea storms this year have ruined the country’s crops. This blocked North Korea’s agricultural production. Due to this double crisis, there are only two months of food left in the country.

Due to the food shortage, commodity prices are skyrocketing. In the midst of this crisis, people fear the situation may not look like the famine of the 1990s. Three million people in North Korea have starved to death. There is a shortage of sugar, oil and flour in North Korea these days. Apart from this, the supply of rice and fuel is also continuing.

Meanwhile, dictator Kim Jong Un has admitted that the government cannot feed its citizens. On the other hand, the United Nations agency FAO said that only two months of the ration remained in North Korea. Kim Jong Un did not give full details of the crisis but said the public should be prepared for a famine-like situation. Kim Jong Un called on party workers to work to save the public from this crisis.