Northern Lights: Solar Storm Could Bring Northern Lights This Week In Arctic As Northern Lights: Sun Storm May Cause Northern Lights On Earth

Strong points:

The storm coming out of the sun can hit the earth, its effect can be seen in the sky of the earth, colorful lights will be seen in the arctic clouds, it is called Northern Lights or Aurora

A thunderstorm from the southern part of the sun may reach land in the coming days. Space weather experts from NOAA, the US National Oceanic and Atmosphere Authority, say these solar particles travel through space at a speed of 500 km per second and are so far found at 150 million km from the sun. It is believed that on Sunday or Monday it can strike the Earth’s atmosphere.

What will be the effect?

NOAA experts say they can cause the Arctic Aurora Borealis. Aurora is the light produced by the collision of the solar wind in the earth’s magnetosphere. The blue and green lights provide a captivating sight that people expect to see. In the northern hemisphere, the appearance of the aurora borealis or aurora borealis, spreads wonders in the sky.

The damage caused by the solar storm too?

Solar storms can also impact satellite technology. Solar winds can cause the Earth’s outer atmosphere to warm, affecting satellites. This can cause interruptions to GPS navigation, cell phone signals and satellite TV. Current in power lines can be fast, causing transformers to fly. However, this is usually the case because the Earth’s magnetic field acts as a protective shield against it.

Need serious research

The last such powerful storm came in 1859 when the telegraph system in Europe was shut down. Experts believe that it is very important to study solar storms and to preserve their technology and equipment. These radiations can cause billions of dollars in damage to the earth and it takes many years to rebuild the collapsed infrastructure.

With the ‘sun’ built on the earth, the Indian ‘refrigerator’ will keep cold

File photo (Image credit and Copyright: Mia Stalnacke)