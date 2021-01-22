Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit: Iran will avenge the death of Donald Trump’s Qasim Sulemani? B-2 shown golfing under nuclear bomber – Donald Trump golfing under shadow of B-2 Spirit strategic bomber, Iran to avenge murder of General Qasem Soleimani

Tehran

Iran has reiterated its vow of revenge against former US President Donald Trump. A photo of Donald Trump was shared in Iranian media, showing him playing golf under the shadow of a B-2 nuclear bomber. In this image it is written about the revenge of those who ordered the assassination of General Qasim Sulemani of the Iranian military.

Trump was shown playing golf under a B-2 bomber

Iranian Tasnim News Agency tweeted a photo of Donald Trump playing golf under the shadow of a B-2 bomber. The caption of this tweet read that “revenge is obligatory”. The remarks are said to have been made in December by Iran’s supreme religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avenge the death of military commander General Qasim Sulemani.

Kasim Sulemani was killed on Trump’s orders

On the orders of then-US President Donald Trump, on January 3, 2020, Iranian Army General Qasim Sulemani was killed by the US military in a drone attack. Sulaimani was leaving Baghdad International Airport, the capital of Iraq, by car. Urged on by the death of its general, Iran attacked several US military bases in Iraq.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also on target

At the same time, many Twitter users have targeted Jack Dorsey, CEO of social media company Twitter, through this image. He tagged Jack in his tweet, saying his platform is against hate speech. In fact, users are calling it a case of hate against Trump. For this reason, Twitter had banned Trump’s Twitter account after the violence in the US Parliament on January 6.

Iran asks Interpol for help in arresting Trump

A year after the assassination of its General Qasim Sulemani, Iran is once again asking the international body Interpol for help in arresting Trump. Iran has urged Interpol to issue a red corner notice against 47 U.S. officials, including Trump. Iran previously appealed to Interpol in June to issue a red corner notice, but its appeal was later rejected.

Iran prepares to appeal to international criminal court

Iran has said justice spokesman Ghulam Hussain Ismaili should issue a red corner notice against the US president and Pentagon commander for the murder of Kasim Sulemani, the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards. Interpol has been appealed. We seriously want to punish those involved in the murder of our commander. Iran has decided to appeal the case to the International Criminal Court. A 1000-page load sheet has also been prepared for this purpose.