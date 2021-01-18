norway third covid 19 vaccine: Norway warns, eradication of Corona virus will require vaccine two or three times – norway warns third covid 19 vaccine may be needed for strong immunity

Oslo

23 people have died after the introduction of Pfizer’s Corona virus vaccine in the European country of Norway. It is said that 13 of these people died from the side effects of the corona vaccine. Now Norway is warning people will need to be vaccinated not twice, but three times, to be fully protected from the corona virus. Norway has said the country’s population will need to be vaccinated by the end of this year.

The Norwegian National Institute of Public Health has warned that those who have received two doses of the corona virus will have to take another one by the end of the year. He said: “We may need to give a booster shot after a few months, but we don’t know yet. This is the situation for which we are prepared. Vaccine manufacturers are also prepared for this if necessary.

Institute Director Geir Bukholm said we believe you have been immune to the disease for some time. There is a lot about these vaccines that are not known. Since people are now getting this vaccine, we need to get that kind of information. According to the latest research from Public Health England, these vaccines provide immunity for up to 5 months.

Previously, vaccine maker Moderna had claimed its vaccine would remain effective for a year, but researchers say the vaccine is not 100% guaranteed. It is possible that some people get some degree of immunity after applying the vaccine, but they can still infect others.