Nose and Throat, Now China Finds Corona With Anal Swabs! Experts give ‘compliment’ – China uses anal swabs to detect covid-19 amid new wave outbreak

Beijing

Nasal swabs are used to investigate corona infections around the world. At the same time, China, at the origin of this dangerous epidemic, is taking two steps forward to collect the anal sample from the population for investigation. Many local experts in China also praised this method and called it an accurate test method. Be aware that China, which claimed victory over Corona, is currently badly swallowed up by the second wave transition.

Strictness in China after the new Corona variety

US media New York Post quoted Newsweek as saying the new strain of Corona found in Britain has reached China. A 9-year-old boy from China has been found in China with a severe corona strain prone to infections. After that, the entire population of that region is tested again.

Use in hotspot and quarantine area

According to this report, an anal swab has been used in China since last year to investigate the crown. This method is mainly used in areas with corona virus hot spots like Shanghai. In addition, swabs from the throat and nose of people are also taken, as it is a much easier method than the anal swab.

Chinese expert praised the method

According to Newsweek, Li Tongjeng from You’an Hospital in Beijing said that anal sampling is of course more difficult than taking samples from the throat and nose, but it is only used for testing people in the quarantine zone. This will reduce the number of people judged positive. This will allow precise identification of the crown.

Corona cases on the rise in China

More than 88,000 people have been confirmed infected in the country since the first case of corona virus infection in Wuhan in December 2019. At the same time, more than 4,600 people have died from infection. China aims to vaccinate 50 million people nationwide with Kovid-19 by mid-February. Meanwhile, the government has asked people to stay indoors during Chinese New Year and to avoid going out and traveling.