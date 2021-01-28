Not only FA-18, Boeing will offer Indian F-15EX fighter jet, US approval – Boeing gets us approval to offer F-15ex to India, all about the plane from FA-18 fight

Strong points:

US clears Boeing to offer F-15 EX fighter jets in India

The American aircraft manufacturer Boeing will offer the F-15EX (F-15EX) combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force. For this, Boeing also obtained the approval of the Biden administration of the United States. Ankur Kangelekar, head of Boeing Defense and Space fighter jet sales in India, said the F-15EX could serve the Indian Air Force as a multi-role aircraft for the future. He also claimed that the performance of this aircraft could not be matched.

The F-15EX can fly in all seasons, day and night

Boeing received a license from the US government to manufacture the F-15EX, paving the way for its supply to India. It is the newest and most advanced form of multi-role combat aircraft and can fly in all climates and also day and night. The company said the F-15Ex will be shown at the Aero India show from Bangalore next week.

F-15EX fighter jet is extremely deadly

The F-15EX is considered a multirole combat aircraft. The aircraft is capable of flying with a bomb weighing 13,607 kg. It consists of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. This aircraft is capable of flying in all seasons.

Learn the power of Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets

The United States has deployed a large number of F / A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets to 12 aircraft carriers, seen as a symbol of its strength. These planes are also considered the backbone of the US Navy’s strength. With this help America bombed Syria, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan and brought enemies to their knees. These aircraft have been stationed and have served in the United States Navy, Kuwait, and the Australian Navy since 1995.

This plane can fly with 4000 kg bombs

The integrated network system of this aircraft offers the possibility of better communication with the troops on the ground. The aircraft has 11 horde points, through which it can fly with 4000 kg of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. The radars attached to it make this plane more deadly. This aircraft can fly at a speed of Mach 1.6.