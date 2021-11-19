not-only-in-the-couple:-spain-will-count-all-murders-of-women-from-january

The statistic is expanded. As of next January 1, Spain will count the murders of women beyond those that occur within the couple or ex-partner, of which there is an exhaustive and unique count in Europe, with 1. 118 fatalities since 2003. In addition to this count, women killed by sexual violence will be included in parallel, those who are attacked to death within the family or those known as murders due to vicarious violence, that is, when their sons and daughters are attacked. to harm the mother.

The Government delegate against Gender Violence, Judge Victoria Rosell, confirmed this Friday the start of that count, which had been pending for three years . It will include women murdered “because they are women,” Rosell recalled, in line with what is established in the mandate of the Istanbul Convention, the Council of Europe agreement on preventing and combating violence against women and violence. domestic law, which Spain ratified in 2014 and with the State Pact against Gender Violence, which went ahead in the Congress of Deputies in 2017. The shock that the case of the young Laura Luelmo produced caused the announcement of that listing already in 2018. It was formulated by the then delegate of the Government against Gender Violence and current Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, and since then it has been pending, as this newspaper recently recalled.

The delegate explained during the institutional appearance to present the campaign for the next 25 N, international day of the fight against violence against women, the first details of the future statistics. Rosell has indicated that categorizing these other murders “is not easy”, as they have been indicated by institutions such as the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE, for its acronym in English). To prepare this work, the delegate assures that they have had different specialists, such as those responsible for Feminicidio.net, the former Government delegate against gender violence and forensic Miguel Lorente or the prosecutor for violence against women, Teresa Peramato. The proposal, of which the Ministry of Equality says it will give more details later, has already been reviewed by the plenary session of the State Observatory of violence against women. “We have given a voice to the main actors in the fight against violence against women, to experts, and we have consulted international guidelines,” said Rosell.

In the case of the murders due to sexual violence, cases of violence “exerted in situations of sexual exploitation and trafficking” are incorporated, the delegate explained. They include another category, “social violence”, which will include, for example, cases “always for gender reasons” such as those in which the aggressor is a co-worker, said Rosell. Victims whose cases have shocked society, such as the aforementioned Laura Luelmo or Diana Quer, will be in this new registry.