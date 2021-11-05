not-only-olives-live-in-campo-real

In Campo Real (Madrid) olives are produced and containers are manufactured. Along with the many companies that are dedicated to the fruit of the olive tree in this municipality of 6. 000 inhabitants, an activity that gives it a certain fame, Sanimobel also prospers, a family company that since 1979 is dedicated to designing and marketing metal furniture where to deposit all the types of garbage that a citizen can recycle.

In the last 30 years, this company, one of the pioneers in the sector waste management, has fed the national network with about 600. 000 units. Its promoters are José Antonio and Rubén Cañadas, father and son, a tandem that explains that since the first container they manufactured, back in 1996, these urban furniture have changed a lot . For good. “Formerly they were square metal boxes, with a single purpose, which was to identify the garbage with a color. Now they have been refined for all needs ”, Cañadas Sr. explains. “Of course: they send us photos of the old containers that we manufacture and they continue to work,” adds the son, laughing.mpreas

Rubén Cañadas, about 20 years ago , next to a blue recycling bin.

The container has gone from being a mere element of the urban landscape to an increasingly sophisticated artifact. Cañadas Jr., the company’s technical-commercial director, of some 100 currently workers, says he is in permanent contact with his users. “In the end we are ourselves, our neighbors,” he says. For this reason, there are accessible models for people with reduced mobility, identified with Braille and with independent interior compartments for different tank heights. Or models with filling sensors and side opening to improve the efficiency of the collection routes. They have also developed more durable and resistant metal materials, with a higher price, which demonstrate the axiom, they say, that cheap is expensive.

Nowadays you can see containers for all kinds of garbage . The most recognizable are yellow for plastic containers, cartons and cans; blue for paper and cardboard packaging; green for glass and brown for organic. There are also others for used clothing, waste fraction or oil.

But what they are most proud of is their latest invention, the proximity mobile point, that is, a small version of the usual mobile point . In practice it is a container with several lids and compartments where to throw 14 different fractions without traveling long distances: batteries, toners, X-rays, coffee capsules or mobiles … It already operates in the Community of Madrid, where there are close to 80, in the Valencian Community and in the Basque Country. “It is the next revolution. Our spoiled child ”, closes Cañadas Jr.