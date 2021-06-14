Novavax coronavirus vaccine: Effective Novavax coronavirus vaccine: Effective Novavax vaccine

Washington

Vaccine maker Novavax said on Monday that its vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 and provides protection against all forms of the virus. This is what emerged from a large and final study conducted in the United States and Mexico. The company said the vaccine was around 90 percent effective overall and preliminary data suggests it is safe.

Although demand for Covid-19 vaccines has declined in the United States, there remains a need for more vaccines around the world. Novavax vaccine is easy to store and transport and is expected to play a key role in expanding vaccine supply in developing countries.

The company said it plans to seek approval of the vaccine for use in the United States, Europe and elsewhere by the end of September, and by then it will be able to produce 100 million doses. per month.

First supply to these countries

“Many of our initial doses will go to low- and middle-income countries,” said Stanley Erk, CEO of Novavax. According to “Our World in Data”, more than half of the American population has received at least one dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, while less than 1% of people in developing countries have received a single dose of the vaccine.

not serious illness

The Novavax study involved nearly 30,000 people aged 18 and over in the United States and Mexico. Two-thirds of them received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart, while the others received an ineffective (dummy) vaccine. There were 77 cases of Kovid-19, of which 14 belonged to the group that received the vaccine while the remaining cases belonged to those who received the ineffective (dummy) vaccine. None of the vaccinated groups had moderate or severe disease.

no problem with blood clotting

The vaccine has been effective against many forms of the virus, including the one that appeared in Britain, which has spread widely in the United States. In addition, the vaccine was also effective on high-risk groups, including the elderly and those with health problems. Erk said the side effects were mostly minor and there was pain at the injection site. No blood clots or heart problems were detected.

Novavax reported the results in a press release and plans to publish them in a medical journal where independent experts will review them. The COVID-19 vaccine trains the body to recognize the coronavirus, especially the spike protein that covers it, and prepares the body to fight the virus.

Novavax is made from laboratory-made copies of this protein and is different from some other vaccines that are in widespread use today. Novavax vaccine can be stored at standard refrigerator temperature and is easy to dispense.

symbolic image