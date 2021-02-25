Novavax vaccine, produced in Spain, could receive approval from Europe “from April”

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 5:52 PM

The Novavax vaccine could receive the green light from the European Medicines Agency in April, according to Galician pharmaceutical company Grupo Zendal, the first Spanish company to fully manufacture immune treatment for COVID-19.

This is what the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said during her visit this Thursday to the facilities of Biofabri, one of the divisions of Grupo Zendal, which is already working with the active principle of the vaccine of the pharmaceutical company. American Novavax.

Darias told a press conference that “from April”, they hope that Grupo Zendal, “with all caution”, will benefit from such an authorization, and that for the moment the clinical trials of phase three gives “very good encouraging results” “, even with new variants such as the South African one.

Grupo Zendal also has a collaboration agreement with the Coalition for the Promotion of Innovations for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), co-funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, that Biofabri would also be dedicated in part to filling and finishing vaccines. And, in addition, it is collaborating with the Higher Scientific Research Center (CSIC) in other candidate vaccines against COVID-19. The most advanced is the one developed by virologists Mariano Esteban and Juan García Arriaza, which has shown 100% efficacy in mouse tests.

Now it is in the preclinical phase and clinical trials will be delayed for a month, Zendal CEO Andrés Fernández said, because as he said, they found that “its effectiveness can be improved”.

Darias stressed the importance of having the Novavax vaccine in the near future and that the antigen is manufactured in Spain, as this places the country in “a prosperous position” in the European and international context. He pointed out that to date, 4.5 million units of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the Autonomous Communities, of which 3.2 million have been administered and vaccination has been completed in 1,2 million people.

It abounded in that the vaccination strategy in Spain is “key” and results from a consensus of all the components of the public health commission, to which the definition of the next priority groups for vaccination has been referred.

He also predicted that “those over 60 will be interspersed” with those who do not reach this age but who suffer from “significant high-risk pathologies”. In addition, Darias added that all the members of the said commission have a “great sensitivity” on this subject and that “they will be taken into account”.