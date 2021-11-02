november-is-pasolini

When on November 2 like today, of the year 75, Pasolini was murdered on the beach of Ostia, I did not think that the news It would go on for so long, and the same could be said of another November assassination, that of President Kennedy, 12 years before Pasolini’s.

Don DeLillo, who wrote the novel Libra about Kennedy’s death, already commented at the time in The Paris Review that the search for the truth about the Kennedy assassination was a story that would always haunt him, among other things because it had no end in the real world from which it came: “New theories, new suspects and new documents keep popping up. It will never end. And there is no reason for it to end. ”

The search for the truth about Pasolini’s death will never end, as a filmmaker reflected precisely on the relative objectivity of any camera filming a document from real life: “Let’s look at the 16 film that a spectator, in the crowd, shot about Kennedy’s death. It is a sequence shot and it is the classic sequence shot. The viewer-operator, in effect, did not choose visual angles: he simply filmed from where he was, framing what his eye saw. Every sequence shot is, therefore, a subjective shot. ”

For Pasolini it was clear from the first moment that in any filmed document about Kennedy’s death, all the others would always be missing. visual angles, both that of Kennedy himself, as that of Jacqueline, both that of the assassin, as that of his accomplices, etc. Furthermore, supposing, Pasolini argued, that we had films shot from all these visual angles, what would we have? From a series of sequence shots that would reproduce the real actions of that moment, seen from different visual angles, that is, through a series of “subjective” shots. Therefore, in the “subjective” shot, the realism of any audiovisual technique runs up against its limits.

Every year, when November arrives, I remember Pasolini who died on the Day of the Dead and I can see the fascination that his work continues to exert. I now think of the always interesting Lili Reynaud Dewar (La Rochelle, 1975) and the video installation on four screens composed of various “subjective angles” on the latter 24 hours of Pasolini and with which he just won the Prix Duchamp in Paris 2021.

The attraction that Pasolini arouses among his followers never seems to wane, perhaps because he continues to be a living, paradoxical, singular example of an intellectual committed , of a poet risky. For Pasolini, for the narrative style of the author of the memorable Mamma Roma , I feel a very subjective endless admiration, the same as on a November day two decades ago – without knowing that the trip would last so long in my memory— he took me through Via del Mare and Via delle Idroscalo to the sand of Ostia, where an endless encounter with that truth that seems to make up all the subjective angles of the world awaited me.