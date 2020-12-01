November Update for Xbox Series X | S now available

This month ushered in the next generation of Xbox games with the launch of the Xbox Series X | S. And the Xbox team continues to improve our console experience with a new update. As they did on Xbox One, they will continue to periodically release software updates designed to improve our Xbox experience based on our feedback.

Xbox Series X | S receive their first update

This month’s release includes new dynamic background options, a new “Optimized for Xbox Series X | S ”. This makes it easy to know which games are optimized for the new generation. Plus a new way to experience games on Xbox Game Pass. The ability to add existing Xbox family members to a new console. And finally, the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

Personalize your Xbox Series XS with dynamic new background designs

Dynamic backgrounds are a new feature in Xbox Series X | S, offering players the ability to customize their home screen with movement and colors. This update adds six new options, including tributes to previous generations of Xbox consoles and others based on popular profile topics. The initial feedback from fans on the feature has been very positive and they are excited to explore other styles, colors and designs. You can expect the Xbox team to continue adding new dynamic backgrounds in future Xbox console updates!

Identify games that use Auto HDR with new tech tags

The Xbox Series X | S is the best place to play thousands of games from four generations of Xbox. As well as reduced load times and improved frame rates. Xbox Series X users | S enjoy improved visual quality through a feature called Auto HDR.

When the Auto HDR setting is enabled on the console, you can improve the visual quality of a game without changing its overall appearance without additional work on the part of the developer. When you open the guide while an Auto HDR game is running, you will see a new tag so you know the game is taking advantage of this feature.

Check out the games “optimized for the X series | S “

Xbox released more than 30 games fully optimized for the X series | S, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and The Falconeer. Many of your favorite Xbox One games, such as Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, have released updates to take advantage of the increased performance of the Xbox Series X | S.

To make it easier to see which ones have been optimized, they’ve added an “X | S” badge or game branding in My Games & Apps, both in Games Views and in the Full Library. You can also use the Filter button to display only “Optimized for Xbox Series XS” games.

Check the status of achievements in the Activity tab of the game

The Game Activity tab is your only place in the guide to explore things to do in the game you are playing. Get these achievements, easily join our friends or others while playing the game, or check out the events of the game, directly from the guide.

Add family member accounts during setup

In September, the Xbox Family Settings app was released on Android and iOS. From our phone, you can easily create child accounts, update screen time limits, respond to notifications, and more. As a result, many gamers are already using the familiar setup on Xbox today. Additionally, players with existing Xbox families will now be able to add family members to their console, from Settings.

Pre-install games will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass

You can now view, add to “Play Later”, and even preinstall certain games before they’re on Xbox Game Pass. Simply go to the Xbox Game Pass app on your console or mobile device and find the “Coming Soon” section.

While not all “upcoming” games can be preinstalled, they have developed a special feature for the Game Pass mobile app that allows you to queue the game for installation on day one. While you’ll still have to wait to play it like everyone else, the game can be downloaded and ready to play the day it becomes available!