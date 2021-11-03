now-is-the-time-to-take-action-(and-do-it-as-a-team)

Households consume 29% of world energy and generate 21% of CO2 emissions, according to the United Nations. These figures demonstrate the important role that citizens play in caring for the planet. They are not the only ones; industry and transportation play a key role in decarbonizing the environment. But starting with what everyone has at their fingertips provides extraordinary power to people. The reduction of food that is wasted, the choice of products that generate less waste and the reduction of energy consumption are actions that can be carried out every day and in any situation.

As the activist and actor Jon Kortajarena highlights in the video that leads this article, consumers can positively influence companies through these habits since, if they demand more sustainable products, organizations will change to give them what they ask for.

Mónica Chao, from Ikea, believes that you cannot put the magnifying glass only on the citizens in matters of sustainability; Companies are also responsible

Mónica Chao, Director of Sustainability at Ikea in Spain, endorses this idea and defends that any small gesture generates a lot of impact. But remember, in addition, that you cannot put the magnifying glass only on the citizens; large companies are also responsible. For this reason, throughout the series Origen, both have addressed aspects of this transformation process such as the need to preserve forests, to maintain plastic waste far from the seas, to start manufacturing with raw materials that do not destroy nature and to pay special attention to the origin of what we buy to know if it has been produced in a responsible way with the environment and fair with society.

All are tasks that can be undertaken now, so Chao calls for action from this moment on, invites us to play that active role in change and for companies to inform consumers without paternalism. Because there is less and less time. According to the United Nations, in the year 2030 the consequences of climate change on the planet will be irreversible if we do not adopt a sustainable development model. Faced with this call to action, Kortajarena reflects on what he, from his position as a public figure, can also contribute to improve the future: use the attention he receives in society to give a voice to companies and creators that promote sustainable projects that protect environment.

A DECADE OF TRANSFORMATION For years, Ikea has embarked on a mission to fight for the planet to remain a great house for all. On the way to achieve this, it is promoting a healthier and more sustainable model within homes, while moving towards the goal of being a business 100% circular in its facilities. Mónica Chao, Director of Sustainability at Ikea in Spain, highlights that society is facing a decade of transformation and innovation until 2030. For this reason, the company has proposed for that year that all the energy it consumes comes from renewable sources 100 and that the materials of its products are sustainably sourced and fully recyclable. To that end, they are investigating alternative materials that generate less impact and can replace or complement plastic, such as beets, bamboo or banana fiber. But there is a date, closer, which Chao highlights: 2025. For that year, the company has promised to multiply the use of vegetable protein in its establishments so that it accounts for 50% of the menus of its cafeterias and restaurants and the 80% in the food products of its stores.