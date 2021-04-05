Now it will be much easier to join a meeting in Microsoft Teams

If the other day we were talking about limiting meeting time in Microsoft Teams, now we’re talking about the great length of Teams links. This can be a problem when it comes to joining a meeting or getting it right. The next big step for Microsoft’s service is that we can join a meeting via a digital code.

This new feature was released last week in the Microsoft 365 admin center and is expected to roll out starting in May. The month of April will be used to internally test this new functionality.

Joining a Teams meeting with just a digital code will be a reality

We also recently told you about improvements to creating and sharing meeting invitations. But, the Redmond giant was inspired by Zoom and will offer a badge for a meeting. This will allow us to join a meeting via a simple digital code and will be available on all platforms, including Microsoft Teams desktop, mobile and web clients.

“All meetings will have a meeting ID that is automatically assigned to a Microsoft Teams user and added to the meeting invitation in the meeting link. Meeting participants can join the meeting by entering the meeting ID. For everyone attending the meeting, the pre-meeting, lobby and security will remain the same, ”the company explained.

The integration of the new experience to participate in meetings will make the platform easier to use. This allows users less experienced with Teams to quickly access the meeting even if they don’t have the invite link or whatever. Although the feature will begin rolling out in early May, Microsoft noted that it should be available by the end of next month.