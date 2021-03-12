“Now what we’re doing is reducing the incidence”

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 10:20 AM

Health Minister Carolina Darias did not rule out this Friday that the government could extend the state of alarm beyond its expiration on May 9, although she made it clear that “the current objective Of his department is that the incidence accumulates up to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“We have to see it, now what we are doing is reducing the incidence,” replied the minister after being asked about the extension of the state of alarm. In an interview with RNE, Darias insisted that once “this figure is reached, we will seek to reach a” normal scenario “, estimated at 25.

Everything will depend, underlined the Head of Health, on “exemplary behavior of citizens”, fundamental to “fight against” COVID-19. “The way is not to look back,” said Darias, who said leaders and citizens must “learn from what they have been through”.

Government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero later said he was in a hurry to move forward if the government prolongs the state of alarm, on which a decision will be made in consultation with experts. and based on the epidemiological situation of the country: “Today for today is premature and we will have to wait until we get closer to that date to get an idea of ​​how the epidemic will behave,” said the spokesperson.

For this reason, he stressed that “there is no predetermined decision” and that when these dates close to the extinction of the state of alarm approach, the executive will consult the experts and according to the prevalence of the disease at that time. “It is still rushed and we hope the indicators are on a downward line as they have been in recent weeks and we are avoiding a fourth wave which would kind of justify a prolongation of an alarm state,” pointed out Mr. Montero.

On this point, he underlined that what he means is that “precisely” as May 9 approaches, the only parameter which has been “the guide” of the Executive in deciding, what are the epidemiological indicators, will be reviewed. He also indicated that he has no criteria to determine if the indicators will then be at levels that advise to maintain the state of alarm.

This Friday, the BOE published the mandatory measures for the feast of San José and Holy Week, which include the closure of the perimeter of all Autonomous Communities, which Madrid expressly opposes, the touch remains from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and meetings of up to 6 people in open spaces.

The rules, agreed at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System last Wednesday and which come into force when they are published, are set for the period from March 17 to 21 in communities where it is a public holiday. March 19; and from March 26 to April 9, 2021 throughout the territory, as established in the document.

The closure of the perimeter will affect all the autonomous communities and cities, although entry into the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands will be limited to the assumptions established in Royal Decree 926/2020 of October 25, that is to say those of the current alert state. Thus, national tourism is not allowed and travel to the islands is only allowed for professional reasons, visits to the doctor or examinations, among others.

The text on health specifies that the Community of Madrid cast a negative private vote and that Catalonia did not vote, while recalling that “this agreement on the declaration of coordinated actions is binding on all the autonomous communities and cities. autonomous, regardless of the direction of their vote. “.