Now you can apply for the Fundación Randstad-UOC University Scholarships for People with Disabilities

These scholarships are intended for people with a disability equal to or greater than 33% who wish to apply for postgraduate university training at the Open University of Catalonia, thanks to the collaboration of the Randstad Foundation

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 08 June 2021



The Randstad Foundation and the Open University of Catalonia are collaborating for another year to facilitate university education for people with disabilities, helping them to promote their talents and improve their employability with university scholarships for postgraduate programs and specialized courses.

Anyone with a disability equal to or greater than 33% can apply for these scholarships by submitting their application through this link before June 28. This scholarship includes 90% tuition coverage for UOC postgraduate programs (specialization and postgraduate courses in all areas of knowledge at UOC). With this initiative, the Randstad Foundation wishes to continue to promote training, inclusion and diversity by betting on talent with disabilities.

Since 2018, when I created this scholarship plan, a total of 34 students with disabilities have successfully developed their postgraduate studies by adapting their training to business requirements and increasing their chances of applying for a employment.

According to data collected by Report 6 from Odismet, the Observatory for Handicap and the Labor Market of the ONCE Foundation, the hiring of disabled people fell by 30% in 2020 and the specific contractual formula for The group’s professional integration has decreased by 26.4%, as a result of the social and economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, training is an essential tool to promote equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities. For the Randstad Foundation, training is the key to integrating people with disabilities into the labor market. The foundation succeeded in training more than 2,200 people with disabilities in 2020

Currently, the level of hiring of people with disabilities increases as their level of training increases, among them the largest number of contracts is concentrated among people with secondary education and vocational and university training, which represent, according to data from the 2019 SEPE, 49.5% of hires.

In addition to continuing to support specialized and university training, the Randstad Foundation is consolidating free online training for people with disabilities in digital skills and transversal skills through its Ability Campus.

