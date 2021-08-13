Now you can choose a job knowing what your future colleagues think about the company

Now you can choose a job knowing what your future colleagues think about the company

Jobquire’s proposal turns the traditional job search upside down. While in most platforms it is the company that sets the requirements, here it is the worker who talks about what it means to work for them, becoming the loudspeaker to attract or scare candidates.

Around 7000 reviews from more than 900 companies are the best cover letter for a portal developed by three Valencian entrepreneurs in 2019 and which is based on the employee’s vision, where, in addition, the balance between objective information with data, charts or even rankings and free employee reviews, really add value.

But what exactly is Jobquire? This platform is a digital space where you can share or discover how each company works, a support tool that helps you decide on your own professional career to find a workplace that meets your expectations. Everything from the anonymity and honesty of the users who interact there, creating a community of opinions and transparency in the labor market.

“Through employee experiences, the platform aims to bring more transparency to the labor market. On Jobquire, users share job reviews, rate companies, and give visibility to salaries. You can consult all this information and make your contribution with respect, confidentiality and transparency, ”they explain from the outset.

Statistics are important, especially if the data is displayed in a user-friendly way.

Reviews, experiences, salaries and job offers

Although it was born as an opinion portal due to the lack of information and transparency regarding the internal workings of companies, it also includes a forum-type question / answer section in which to resolve doubts that arise during the consultation. looking for a job in a company: How is the effort rewarded? Are they strict in the way they dress? What does the future of the company look like from the inside?

With the employee experience, the workers themselves help other candidates to form a true opinion of the company, but also of the companies in the management of the employer brand, by offering valuable information to improve themselves.

And, above all, beyond the reviews, it has a section that makes it the most interesting: salaries in similar positions. By filtering by province, company or position, the salaries are known to know if they fall under active research. In addition, a section of job offers has been integrated within each company which allows you to know if there are any vacant positions and, above all, if it is interesting to choose them.

