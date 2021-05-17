Now you can use Microsoft Teams for free with your family and friends

It’s been just over a year since Microsoft introduced a version of Teams geared specifically towards consumers rather than businesses. Thus, those of Redmond are trying to compete with other successful applications like WhatsApp or Telegram. Now, this Microsoft Teams for personal use is now available to everyone after several months in beta.

Microsoft Teams is coming home

As underlined by the site “Teams for Home”, this version of the famous tool of communication of Microsoft presents differentiating peculiarities compared to the competition. Features such as “Together Mode”, which places you with family or friends virtually in a video call, are a factor to consider.

In addition to the classic functions of any messaging app, how could it be otherwise, Teams for personal use also has features focused on productivity. Examples are shared calendars, to-do lists, surveys, or document transmission.

One of the best features is the “Panel”, which appears to the right of our chat window and collects files shared with the other person, links, tasks, pictures, etc. in one place. The layout and organization of the dashboard are very clear and help make this version of Teams a perfect compromise between productivity and simplicity.

I personally like both the idea and the interface of Microsoft Teams for personal use. However, I cannot say the same for the performance. Some animations aren’t entirely smooth and the app feels heavier than WhatsApp and Telegram (at least on Android), with performance being something to consider in an app that claims to be for everyday use.

Personal Use Teams are now available in the iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS apps, as well as the web version. It is completely free to use, so we invite you to try it out and tell us about your experience!