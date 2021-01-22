Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Will a New Treaty Stop the Global Nuclear Arms Race? India, America and China, including these countries against the ban on nuclear weapons, the United Nations treaty enters into force, India, China and we have not signed

The United Nations

The very first treaty banning the nuclear arms race entered into force on Friday. It is described as a historic step to get rid of the world’s deadliest weapons. However, many countries around the world, including India, the United States and China, are armed with nuclear weapons, have strongly opposed it. However, this treaty banning nuclear weapons is now part of international law.

Still have questions about the nuclear disarmament campaign?

Organizations campaigning against nuclear weapons show that the implementation of this treaty is their greatest victory. In the last phase of World War II, in 1945, the American atomic bomb was dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. However, most countries with nuclear weapons appear to be against the treaty. In such a situation, the nuclear disarmament campaign is also very difficult.

These countries opposed the treaty

The treaty was ratified by the United Nations General Assembly in July 2017 and ratified by more than 120 countries. But the nine countries – the United States, Russia, Britain, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel – have never been equipped with nuclear weapons or likely have never supported the treaty, nor 30 nations. The NATO alliance supported him.

Japan itself against this treaty

Japan, the only country in the world to have suffered the horrors of a nuclear attack, also did not support the treaty. Beatrice Finn, Executive Director of the International Campaign to Eradicate Nuclear Weapons, described it as a historic day for international law, the United Nations and the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The treaty received the 50th ratification on October 24, 2020 and entered into force on January 22.

61 countries have ratified the treaty to date

Beatrice Finn said Thursday that 61 countries have ratified the treaty and another ratification is expected on Friday. With this, nuclear weapons will be banned in all these countries from Friday by international law.