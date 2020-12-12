nuclear weapons test in Russia: launch of nuclear submarine test in Russia: launch of nuclear submarine test in Russia

Russia these days has started the process of showing the world its superpower weapon. One after the other, Moscow is testing its weapons. The stock of missiles and bombers includes the nuclear submarine Vladimir Monomakh. Russia has also shown its strength. From this submarine, the Russian SSBN launched four of its missiles from the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.

Battle preparations completed

According to Hans Christensen, head of the Federation of American Scientists, these missiles have the power to fly 24 cities. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the launch shows that preparations for its fleet are complete. ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile), SLBM (Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile) and Barents C cruise missiles were also part of this annual exercise.

The test passed

The Russian Defense Ministry informed that four summoned ballistic missiles had been launched from Vladimir Monomakh. The ministry said all of the missiles fired successfully at their targets. Meanwhile, the Submarine crew introduced professionalism and training. Vladimir Monomakh is part of the fourth generation of nuclear submarines.

Hypersonic cruise missile test

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Northern Fleet’s fighter (frigate) fleet has successfully tested the Sircon hypersonic cruise missile. According to the Xinhua report, the ministry said in a statement on Friday that Admiral Gorshkov’s frigate had successfully tested a Syrcon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea, which had a naval target more than 350 kilometers on the Chija training ground in the Arkhangelsk region. Beaten down. On October 6, the same frigate first launched a Sircon hypersonic missile for testing. According to the ministry, all tests have passed since then.

Test multiple missiles

Previously, it was reported that several long-range cruise missiles were launched during Russian military exercises. These missiles were fired from the Tu-160 and Tu-95 bombers from the airfields of Ukranika and Angeles. It is reported that he managed to make his marks at Pemboy’s training ground. According to TASS, these launches were carried out under the command of Putin. Meanwhile, missiles fell from submarines, underground bases and planes.

America also has an eye