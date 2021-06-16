Number of moons of Jupiter: planet Saturn with the most natural satellites in the solar system

Washington

All eight planets in our solar system have natural satellites or moons. These satellites orbit their planet at a given time. Just as the Moon revolves around our Earth. Do you know which planet in our solar system has the most satellites? Today we are going to talk about a planet whose number of satellites is not 1 and 2 but 82. These 82 satellites continue to orbit around their planet. The good thing is that 20 of these satellites were discovered just two years ago.

Saturn has a maximum of 82 satellites

The name of this planet with 82 satellites (moons) in the solar system is Saturn. Until two years ago, the name of the planet Jupiter was the one with the most satellites. But, in 2019, astronomers changed history by discovering 20 new satellites orbiting Saturn. Jupiter currently has 79 satellites. These 20 new satellites were discovered by a team led by Scott S. Shepard of the Carnegie Institution for Science.

These 20 new satellites are the same size

The orbit of one of the new Saturn satellites discovered by scientists is the furthest from Saturn. The size of these planets is almost the same. Their diameter is about 5 km. Two of the 20 satellites take 2 years to orbit Saturn, while the remaining 18 satellites take more than three years to do so.

Believed to be fragments of a large satellite

These new satellites of Saturn orbit in an orbit similar to that of the natural satellites of other planets. Their orbits are similar to those of the rest of Saturn’s previously known satellites. In such a situation, looking at the tilt of these satellites, scientists speculate that all of these could be pieces of a large satellite, which was already orbiting Saturn.

The curtain can rise from the big secret

Astronomers believe that studying the relationship between these small satellites and the largest satellites in our solar system can give them excellent information. These scientists believe that it can also reveal the mystery of the formation of the Earth. These satellites were first observed by scientists with the Subaru Telescope aboard Mauna Kea on the Hawaiian Islands.