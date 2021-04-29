Nurse admits replacing COVID vaccines with saline in Germany

Updated: Thursday, April 29, 2021 6:41 PM

Published on: 04/29/2021 6:40 PM

A German nurse confessed to using physiological saline to fill six syringes into which the coronavirus vaccine should have been introduced.

According to the newspaper “Deutsche Welle”, she herself confessed to a friend what had happened. While working in a vaccination center in the district of Friesland (Lower Saxony), he dropped a vial containing doses of Pfizer. To hide her mistake, the nurse had no other idea than to replace the liquid in the syringe with saline solution.

It must be remembered that each ampoule is equivalent to six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so six people who were vaccinated at this center would not have actually received the vaccination.

As police reported and the aforementioned media collect, “the woman said the reason for her action was to avoid having to tell someone about the bottle she dropped.”

The problem is that we do not know who were the people affected, who were not really vaccinated, so that the 200 people who went to this vaccination center on Wednesday April 21 will have to return.

These patients will be examined with an antibody test to determine if they actually received the Pfizer vaccine or if they were injected with saline, a substance which, on the other hand, poses no health risk.