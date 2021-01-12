NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 seeks ray tracing at 60 fps

NVIDIA also couldn’t miss CES 2021. After presenting the RTX 3060 Ti a few weeks ago, the company led by Lisa Su took advantage of the event to introduce the little sister of graphics. In this way, the RTX 3060 arrives with the aim of making us forget the mythical GTX 1060.

In addition to removing the GTX 1060 from Steam usage charts, where it is still the most used GPU, it focuses on delivering stable 60fps by combining Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies.

RTX 3060 searches 60 fps with ray tracing

NVIDIA’s decision to include 12 GB of GDDR6 memory in this chart is surprising, after the launch of the RTX 3060 Ti with 8 GB. However, it is a great addition to maintain a stable frame rate in global gaming. open, as well as an enhancement that will make rendering and video editing programs welcome.

NVIDIA pointed out in its presentation that it offers 10 times more power than the GTX 1060. It would be unreasonable to think otherwise when its specs include: 13 Shader Cores, 25 RT Core and 101 Tensor Cores.

This GeForce RTX 3060 also stands out for being the first of the generation to support the Resizable BAR technology. This addition comes in a clear response to AMD’s Smart Access memory, allowing the processor to directly access data stored in GPU memory.

As we mentioned, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is compatible with DLSS, as well as NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast. Both of these technologies use Tensor cores to create high quality streams, process the image and fully enhance it through the graphics card hardware.

Available in February 2021

The RTX 3060 will not have a Founders Edition version, although the various assemblers will be responsible for taking them to stores. In principle, if the stock problems do not prevent it, we will be able to get this GPU at the end of February. The price in euros is unknown, but it will start from $ 329.