obama-at-the-climate-summit:-“we-are-nowhere-near-where-we-need-to-be”

The Glasgow climate summit (COP 21) faces its second and last week as of this Monday, in the one that the ministers of the countries participating in this international meeting lead the negotiations. Following the protests in the streets on Friday and Saturday, today in Scotland has been marked by the reappearance in these meetings of former US President Barack Obama, a key figure in the resounding failure of the Copenhagen conference of 2009 (COP 15), but also the great success of the Paris Agreement in 2015 (COP 21). “Paris showed the world that progress is possible and a framework was created, important work was done there and important work has been done here. That is the good news, “said the US leader, who added:” Now, the bad news is that we are nowhere near where we need to be. “

” Many countries have failed at the time to be as ambitious as they should, “said the former president, who was especially critical of the” dangerous lack of urgency “of the leaders of China and Russia, for not having attended this climate summit. “We need advanced economies, such as the United States and the European Union, to lead in this, but they already know the facts,” he stressed.

In Glasgow, expectations are not as high as in Paris or Copenhagen Although the urgency of achieving real progress to curb the threat of climate change is greater, as time continues to run. At this conference, some specific aspects of the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015 and which entered into force in November 2030, still remain to be closed. . Among the points that must be closed is the development of Article 6 of that treaty, something in which the last climate summits have failed. This section refers to exchanges of greenhouse gas emission rights or units between countries. In addition, it is the only article in the entire agreement that mentions the private sector, since it opens the door for companies to acquire these emission rights apart from nations. In the Kyoto Protocol, the previous great climate agreement, there was already a system whereby a country that could not cut what it owed its gases could buy emission rights from another State. This mechanism is supposed to continue with Paris, but many countries fear that double counting could fall, that is, that the same right could not be carried to the reduction balances of two countries at the same time. The debate is between the countries that want lax rules and those that do not want to approve a system that allows such double counting. During the first week the technical teams of the almost 200 countries participating in the Glasgow Summit have been filing the text that refers to Article 6, but Important differences still persist.

Another aspect on which the countries will have to agree is on the final declaration that will come out of Glasgow. Some countries, led by the United Kingdom, which chairs the COP 26, want that in this appointment there is a direct call for the countries improve their emission cut plans for 2030 next year, without waiting for 2025 as established in principle by the Paris Agreement.

In recent months, a large part of the countries have already raised their national emission reduction programs, which they must present to the UN. But, for the moment, the sum of all the efforts does not put global greenhouse emissions on the right path, since they would lead to a warming of about 2.7 degrees, according to United Nations calculations. When the objective of the Paris Agreement is that warming does not exceed the safety margins of 2 and 1.5 degrees with respect to pre-industrial levels.

The first week of the summit has served for the presentation of a good number of promises and sectoral pacts between countries. Of course, outside of the official negotiations. One of the most important has been the one sponsored by the United States and the European Union to reduce methane emissions by 30%, a powerful greenhouse gas, in 2030. A total of 103 countries have joined, although China and Russia have not.

At the end of the Last week, the International Energy Agency said that if you take into account that pact on methane and the promises of countries to achieve net zero emissions (which implies emitting only gases that can be absorbed by sinks such as forests) to In the middle of the century, the planet could be put on a trajectory compatible with a warming of only 1.8 degrees (now we are already at 1.1). However, this agency linked to the OECD recognized that this requires cutting plans in the next decade compatible with long-term promises. And the UN reports warn that this does not happen at the moment.

During this last week, apart from the formal negotiations on the development of the Paris Agreement, the presentation of more alliances is also expected of countries. Specifically, several referring to road, sea and air transport that should contribute to the global fight against greenhouse gases.

The fossil energy sector at the COP 26

Climate summits such as Glasgow concentrate a multitude of encounters of which only one small part, because too many things happen at the same time and because many happen behind closed doors. To better understand what happens inside this gigantic human anthill, the international organization Global Witness has investigated the list of the 40. 000 assistants accredited by the United Nations and ensures that the hydrocarbons sector has more representatives at this conference than any delegation from the countries : at least 503. According to a report released by this environmental group, the number of participants linked to the fossil fuel industry exceeds the delegations of Brazil or Turkey, the most numerous in Scotland with 479 and 376 people, an even more shocking difference when compared to 10 delegates from Pakistan or the zero representatives from Myanmar, nations especially affected by the climate crisis.

For Global Witness, this prominent representation of the industry that hypothetically must be left behind to stop global warming, with the presence of names linked to fossil fuels within at least 27 official delegations ( especially that of Russia, but also in others such as Brazil or Canada), contrasts with the smaller presence in this summit of participants from southern countries, those who have less responsibility in this problem, but those most threatened by their s consequences.

