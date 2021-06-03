Obesity is on the rise, so keep that in mind at dinner – Whidbey Daily News

Take care at dinner: – Your weight is increasing day by day, so you start taking care of some things at dinner. This will also control your weight and will not have any adverse effect on your body.

Dinner can sometimes be the cause of obesity. Because after eating during the day, a person works so hard that he is not able to turn into fat. But by going straight to bed after dinner, this habit causes obesity. So, if you want to control obesity, take special care of these things at dinner.

Avoid spicy foods

You eat more spicy food at night. So control spices from today, reduce oily foods with it. Because this fat dominates your body. Also do not use fast food and sachet packing food items at dinner. This will also keep the digestive power good and will not cause gas problem.

Don’t eat sweets after meals

If you have a habit of eating sweets after dinner, skip it today. Because eating sweets makes you gain weight, some people eat chocolate after a meal. Weight gain is due to high sugar content. So avoid eating chocolate.

Do not eat broccoli

By the way, broccoli is very beneficial for health. But it should not be eaten at dinner, as it has the opposite effect on digestion. Broccoli is high in fiber, which makes it difficult to digest.

Avoid eating fried foods

Fried foods should be avoided at night, as they contain carbs and fatty acids. Which leads to weight gain with acidity. So, try to eat light and digestible food at night.

Do not eat noodles

Also avoid eating noodles at dinner, as eating noodles also increases obesity. The carbs and fats found in noodles can ruin your health. This causes you to gain weight fast.