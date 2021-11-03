of-attacking-public-morals-to-the-'trans-law':-a-walk-through-the-history-of-'queer'-culture-in-spain

One of Tom’s homoerotic vignettes from Finland.

Life has changed a lot in the last 50 years in Spain for non-heterosexual people. They have gone from ending up behind bars for “violating public morality and good customs” to living in one of the first countries to legalize same-sex marriage in 2005. A transformation illustrated through 1. 500 pieces, between plastic works, books, magazines, comics, movie posters, photographs, costumes and documentation, in the exhibition Different. From the Passage Begoña to Pride, that can be seen in the Espacio Santa Clara in Seville until the 12 from December.

The works are part of the collection of the Visible cultural association, created in Madrid in 2005 to defend the rights of the LGTBI collective and that brings together some 50. 000 objects, most from donations. Pablo Peinado, curator of the exhibition, has created “secular altars” around artists, creators and writers who have supported this cause over the last half century, such as Elton John, Yves Saint Laurent, Eduardo Mendicutti, Gloria Fuertes, Nazario , Raphael or Tino Casal. It can be seen from a 17th century oil painting by Juan Carreño de Miranda that represents the martyr San Sebastián –converted into a homoerotic icon by the gay community– to a photograph of the musician, multimedia artist and architect Putochinomaricón taken in 2021 by Jorge Fuembuena.

‘Martyrdom of Saint Sebastian’ (1888), by Juan Carreño de Miranda.

Hairstyle, activist, founder and President of Visible, affirms that this “is the first time that the history of queer culture has been told in Spain. Since the great raid in the Begoña de Torremolinos passage in 1971, when they arrested first films and plays in which homosexuality was dealt with during the Franco regime, and those made later in a democracy ”. Works by visual artists such as David Hockney, Dalí, Gilbert & George, Pablo Palazuelo, Jeff Koons, Eduardo Arroyo, Guillermo Pérez Villalta, Yoko hang on the walls of what was a cloistered convent of the Poor Clares from the 16th to the 20th century. Ono, Guerrilla Girls, Alberto García Alix, Robert Mapplethorpe or Chema Madoz. The common denominator of the 130 works that included in the sample is that they all address the issue of free sexual orientation and gender identity.

‘Elton John’, drawing by Óscar Bermejo.

“It is a journey through my personal memory and that of my collective ”, adds Peinado, who was one of the first to marry after the approval of the law in 2005 . The exhibition takes its title from the film Different, by Luis María Delgado, released in 1961 and starring the Argentine dancer and choreographer Alfredo Alaria. “An openly gay drama with erotic scenes that we do not know how it managed to pass the censorship and that includes wonderful choreographies by Alaria, who danced for a few years in Buenos Aires in the company of Miguel de Molina,” explains Peinado before the movie poster.

In the section dedicated to cinema you can also see posters and stills of films by Pasolini, all of Pedro’s filmography Almodóvar, some of Alejandro Amenábar’s films or the famous film Querelle (1982), by Fassbinder, “which marked the aesthetics of desire”, in the words of the curator. Along with them is one of the first productions that brought the issue of homosexuality to the screen: You will not wish the neighbor of the 5th , by Tito Fernández (1970), in which a gynecologist has to pretend to be homosexual to avoid the jealousy of the husbands of his patients. Comedy was for three decades the most watched film in Spain, with more than four million viewers, only surpassed in 2001 by Torrente 2: Mission in Marbella.

‘Luis’s arm’ (2010), drawing by the cartoonist Rodrigo that is part of the shows ‘Different’.

The tour also goes through theater, dance, books and magazines. The comic section includes works by Tom from Finland, author of the first homoerotic publication that arrived in Spain at the end of the 1970s; the characters of Nazario, of whom currently the Andalusian Center for Contemporary Art in Seville is showing a retrospective, or those created by Rodrigo , the cartoonist who told in his comic Manuel, published in the magazine La Luna, how was the gay movement of the eighties.