Offer of 500 home help jobs in our country

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 – 06 August 2021



Continuing the continued growth in demand for its services, Qida is selecting more than 500 caregivers over the summer with the aim of helping to improve the quality of life and well-being of chronic patients and the elderly who trust this social brand business. impact.

Qida, the social impact startup born in 2018 and specializing in home help for dependent patients and the elderly, is committed to increasing the number of caregivers to meet the continuing and growing demand across the entire country. ‘company offer: internal and external caregivers, during the week and / or only at weekends, and for day and night services.

The care of elderly and dependent people is one of those that will experience the strongest growth in the years to come, both in all of Europe and in Spain (2.4 million people over 80 years old, with a profile of increasingly complex care needs). , and that requires the utmost professionalism and expertise at home.

For this reason, Qida is committed to working and further strengthening its dual mission: an expert, personalized and humane home care model so that people with these needs can stay at home longer. Likewise, Qida undertakes to recognize the work and profession of nursing assistants, defending better economic conditions, above the SMI.

“Our bet is clear: 85% of contracts signed by Qida families are for an indefinite period and we recommend salaries between 7 and 12% above what the agreement determines”, explains Oriol Fuertes, CEO of Qida.

The 500 jobs with Qida families are open in Catalonia, the Community of Madrid and Pas Vasco, the three communities that already have the innovative model of social health enterprise.

To apply for one of these jobs, Qida invites caregivers to register on this link.

