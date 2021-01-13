Office applications are no longer available on Windows 10 Mobile

Today is a sad day in the already sad history of Windows 10 Mobile. Unfortunately, we have seen the rise and fall of this system here. Now we say goodbye to Office apps on Windows 10 Mobile.

Office support for Windows 10 Mobile ends today

Office apps for smartphones using Windows 10 Mobile (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote) will end of support on January 12, 2021. As of that date, users will no longer receive security updates, fixes, etc. such as security, free support options, or updates to Microsoft’s online technical content. The move follows the previous announcement that support for Windows 10 Mobile ends on December 10, 2019.

Microsoft remains committed to delivering a great Office experience on phones to consumer, business, education, and government users through the iOS and Android apps that remain supported. But we will no longer have support for Microsoft’s old smartphone operating system.

What does end of support mean?

Mobile applications for Office are governed by the so-called “Microsoft Modern Lifecycle Policy”. Microsoft provides bug fixes and security fixes to support the product experience through the end of this lifecycle. Also known as end of product support. On January 12, 2021, we will no longer be able to install these Office apps on Windows 10 phones, and Microsoft will no longer provide technical support:

Bug fixes for discovered issues. Security fixes for discovered vulnerabilities.

So, even more, the product cycle is closed. A new farewell to the operating system for smartphones from the giant of Redmond. Too bad the idea didn’t end the way most of us wanted. We will continue to inform you on Android or iOS.