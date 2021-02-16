Office for iOS is now compatible with iPad – Microsofters

Microsoft’s work on other operating systems is very good. In the past, not using a Windows device meant less support for Office and other services. Microsoft now offers exemplary service even on Linux. But this time we have to talk about Office support for iOS, especially for iPad.

IPad launches all-new Office app

Microsoft decided a few months ago to return to its application hubs. We saw them for the first time on Windows Phone devices and they brought the various Office apps together under one app. It was a great idea, but it had no place outside of your operating system.

Now Microsoft has resurrected that old idea with the new Office app. It combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as Office Lens in one application. Allowing us to create or edit documents as well as capture content for later integration into our documents.

The application was available for iOS, but far from having an application adapted to the iPad. After some time working on the app, it can now be downloaded to any iPad. In this way, an application is offered that allows us to access and work on our files.

While this reinforces the value of the iPad, Microsoft is interested in keeping Office the king of productivity. That’s why he created a great app for Cupertino tablet.

In the world of Android tablets it is still a poorly optimized system, Windows is looking to recover with Windows 10X and Apple continues to sweep. The misdeeds of its rivals have made the iPad the only excellent alternative to tablets. We’ll see if ChromeOS and Windows 10X can finally cope with Cupertino’s iPad.