Office introduces visual improvements to get closer to Windows 11

With the arrival of the first official version of the Windows Insider program, users have started to see more in depth the changes that will come with Windows 11. Some changes that are starting to be seen early on thanks to all the changes at the level of the software. interface and transitions.

In this way, with Windows 11, the Redmond company began to introduce visual changes that, in order not to break the harmony of the operating system, will also reach its various applications. This is the case of Office, an office suite that will be updated to offer a design more in line with the new Redmond operating system.

According to the company itself, this update will seek to offer an intuitive and familiar user interface according to what Fluent Design is. This update will apply to all Office applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio.

What’s new in Office?

Create your presentation in PowerPoint by referencing Word and Excel to get the information you need. Take advantage of the default neutral color scheme, customizable bar, and rounded corners in all three apps.

Share your presentation with Outlook and experience the interface prepared to help you stay focused on your workflow. In addition, we can also take a look at a Microsoft Word draft that we prepared with other colleagues and observe the color presence indicators in the upper right corner of the menu bar. This allows us to quickly find where the rest of the employees are located in real time.

The update is now available to all Office Insider users who are in the beta channel on build 14228.20000 or later. It doesn’t matter if the computer is in Windows 10 or in one of the previews of Windows 11. Although you can turn it off if you want by disabling the Coming Soon feature, localized.