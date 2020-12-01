Office is updated for insiders who resolve multiple issues

We are entering the home stretch of the year, and during these dates we don’t see any new features. In general, maximum stability is sought to ensure the most stable operation. Now it’s the turn of Office and its update for Insiders.

Build 13519.20000 is now available for Office Beta Channel

Microsoft today released a new preview version of Office Insider. Build 13519.20000 for Windows users registered in the beta channel. The update incorporates fixes for the issues encountered in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project. According to Microsoft, the update does not include any new features. we can read the full official changelog below.

What’s new in Office Build 13519.20000

Excel

Fixed issue with Power Pivot. This could not import a tab delimited text file correctly.

Perspective

Fixed an issue that caused users to experience issues when sending Outlook mail. This only happened from applications other than Outlook.

power point

Fixed an issue that caused timeouts when scanning ink. Fixed an issue that caused a grammar error in the Create Animated GIF UI. Changed that prevented some corrupt PowerPoint files from opening properly. Office crashed even after repairing documents.

Project

Locating what caused users to see multiple unassigned assignments associated with a task in this Office application Fixed an issue that made it too slow for large projects to enter a task name.