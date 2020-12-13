Office web apps try a new design

Office Online is Microsoft’s answer to Google Docs, which allows us to work with office applications for free, online and using the cloud.

Office is one of Microsoft’s most successful products. In recent times, Microsoft has become aware of its excessive commercial orientation with the famous office suite. Decisions like launching web applications reveal the new direction. Since their presentation years ago, they have only improved and integrated functions, being more than sufficient alternative for those who do not want to pay the subscription.

A very successful redesign of Office web applications

Current interface New interface (via Zac Bowden)

Now, thanks to Zac Bowden, we’ve learned that Microsoft is testing a redesigned design for Office web apps. Bowden shared a screenshot of what the new design will look like in Word. As we can see from the pictures, the new Office design is clearer and more diaphanous. Blue has been removed from the top bar to replace it with white, sections are now highlighted with circles instead of underlines and rounded corners appear.

Microsoft seems to be in one of the busiest times we can remember for many years. Teams is an unprecedented success, Windows 10 is undergoing a major cosmetic transformation in 2021 from Sun Valley, and Windows 10X is upon us. Office also deserves to be present in this new era.

It is a pleasure as a user to see that Microsoft is no longer focusing on business as it has been in recent years and is starting to see the potential of the consumer sector again. This change in Office is just one more example. The terrible situation of the pandemic and the global crisis may have greatly influenced this change of vision. Each cloud has a silver line.