The winds of change are blowing through Microsoft. The company seems to have decided to open doors and windows and renew important aspects of its more high-profile products. Windows will experience an unprecedented cosmetic update this year, and Office will stop using Calibri as the default font after 15 years of use.

5 candidates to replace Calibri in Office applications

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft has selected five candidate fonts to replace Calibri as the new Office default font. These five sans serif fonts have very different styles, and as we’ll see, some are bolder than others.

TENORITE: traditional and continuous

Source: Microsoft

Tenorite, created by Erin McLaughlin and Wei Huang, is the most traditional and continuous font of the five. It practically looks like a more modern take on the classic Times New Roman that came by default in the old days.

SKEENA: bold and shocking

Source: Microsoft

Skeena, created by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow, is one of the most daring and inspiring. It is characterized by large differences between the narrow and wide parts of the letters and features pronounced curves in letters such as S, A or J. A disruptive option for Office and which will delight the most revolutionary.

BIERSTADT: simple and versatile

Source: Microsoft

Bierstadt, created by Steve Mattison, is inspired by the Swiss police force of the mid-20th century. The endings of the lines are clearly cut off but have some anti-aliasing to avoid the typical rigid square-based typeface (as is the case with Helvetica).

SEAFORD: familiar and comfortable

Source: Microsoft

Seaford, the work of Tobias Frere-Jones, Nina Stössinger and Fred Shallcrass, seems the most familiar of all at first glance. Designers claim to take inspiration from the shapes of old armchairs to find a practical way to bring precious font and classic sans serif font to life. It seems very comfortable to read and will undoubtedly be a favorite with Office users.

GRANDVIEW: German inspiration

Source: Microsoft

Grandview is possibly the boldest fountain of the five. Created by Aaron Bell, it is inspired by classic German road and rail markings. Like the signs, this font is designed to be extremely readable with a few tweaks to make it more visually pleasing after long reading sessions.

When will the change happen in Office?

Microsoft is already rolling out these five new fonts in Microsoft 365 for users to try out before finally choosing one. Surveys and comments will be taken into account when selecting a winner. The North American giant will evaluate these fonts over the next five months, and the winner will begin appearing in Microsoft Office apps as the default font in 2022.